FedEx Cup - Northern Trust Round 1: Tee times, pairings, pin placements

Tiger Woods begins his first FedEx Cup playoff run in five years at 7:54 a.m. Eastern Thursday from the ninth tee in Round 1 of The Northern Trust at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J.

Woods will be paired with Tommy Fleetwood and Marc Leishman. That grouping returns at 12:55 p.m. Friday to begin off tee No. 1.

The three players atop the FedEx Cup standings will be a featured pairing for the first two rounds. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, defending FedEx Cup winner Justin Thomas and 2018 U.S. Open and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka go off Thursday at 8:05 a.m. from No. 9. They return to play Friday from the first tee at 1:06 p.m.

The 7,385-yard course will play as a par-71.

Pairings at The Northern Trust are determined based on each player’s standing in the FedEx Cup points race.

The top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings qualify for The Northern Trust. The top 100 then move on to the Dell Technologies Championship.

All times listed are Eastern.

Round 1 Tee Times

1st Tee

7:21 a.m.: Kevin Tway, Jamie Lovemark, Ollie Schniederjans

7:32 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Joel Dahmen, Michael Kim

7:43 a.m.: Jimmy Walker, Jason Kokrak, C.T. Pan

7:54 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Si Woo Kim. Charles Howell III

8:05 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter, Andrew Putnam

8:16 a.m.: Aaron Wise, Xander Schauffele, Luke List

8:27 a.m.: Paul Casey. Kyle Stanley, Kevin Na

8:38 a.m.: Russell Henley, Daniel Berger, Jason Dufner

8:49 a.m.: J.T. Poston. Bronson Burgoon, Vaughn Taylor

9 a.m: Martin Laird. Sam Ryder. Grayson Murray

12:11 p.m.: James Hahn, Tom Hoge. Peter Uihlein

12:22 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Brice Garnett, Kelly Kraft

12:33 p.m.: Ryan Moore, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Whee Kim

12:44 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Jordan Spieth, Byeong Hun An

12:55 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau

1:06 p.m.: Justin Rose: Bubba Watson: Jason Day

1:17 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Patton Kizzire

1:28 p.m.: Trey Mullinax, Charl Schwartzel. Rory Sabbatini

1:39 p.m.: Sung Kang, John Huh, Harold Varner III

1:50 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Sam Saunders, Sean O’Hair

9Th Tee

7:10 a.m: Hideki Matsuyama, Satoshi Kodaira. Kevin Chappell

7:21 a.m.: Adam Scott, Troy Merritt, Louis Oosthuizen

7:32 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Cameron Smith, Scott Piercy

7:43 a.m.: Brian Gay, Keegan Bradley, J.J. Spaun

7:54 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood

8:05 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

8:16 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau

8:27 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Alex Cejka, Ryan Palmer

8:38 a.m.: Richy Werenski, Nick Watney, Danny Lee

8:49 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Harris English, Seamus Power

12 p.m.: Braden Grace, Abraham Ancer, Russell Knox

12:11 p.m.: Kevin Streelman. Keith Mitchell, J.B. Holmes

12:22 p.m.: Stewart Cink; Chris Kirk; Ted Potter, Jr.

12:33 p.m.: Alex Noren, Kevin Kisner. Billy Horschel

12:44 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Ryan Armour, Brendan Steele

12:55 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Austin Cook, Brian Harman

1:06 p.m.: Chesson Hadley, Pat Perez, Andrew Landry

1:17 p.m.: Anirban Lahiri, Tyrrell Hatton, Brandon Harkins

1:28 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Tyler Duncan. William McGirt

1:39 p.m.: Ryan Blaum, Scott Brown, Brian Stuard

