VIDEO: Fox steals golf ball right off green at Mass. golf course

Be prepared for anything in golf, including nature intruding on your play.

Animals taking a part in one’s round is certainly nothing new, but it’s always notable – and even better when captured on video. Here’s footage of a fox recently stealing a man’s golf ball right off a green at Springfield (Mass.) Country Club:

There are some more specific details from Masslive.com: This happened Saturday, with Hank Downey being the name of the man whose golf ball was stolen. Downey iterated that foxes have been on the layout all summer and he’s not the first one to lose his golf ball to one of them on this course.

So some interesting happenings here. Then again, it’s far from the most bizarre recent incident on a Massachusetts golf course.