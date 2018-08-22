How to watch Round 1 of The Northern Trust on TV and online

The FedEx Cup playoffs begin Thursday at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J., with The Northern Trust.

Tiger Woods will be participating in the PGA Tour playoffs for the first time since 2013. Dustin Johnson is the overall points leader. He is grouped with No. 2 Justin Thomas and No. 3 Brooks Koepka.

Here is how you can keep up with the action on TV and online. All times Eastern:

Round 1 TV

Thursday: Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Live

Thursday: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups) Fleetwood/Leishman/Woods and Johnson/Koepka/Thomas