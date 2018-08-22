Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
How to watch Round 1 of The Northern Trust on TV and online

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - AUGUST 22: A close-up of an advertising board during the Pro Am event prior to the start of The Northern Trust at Ridgewood CC, on August 22, 2018 in Ridgewood, New Jersey. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Golf on TV

The FedEx Cup playoffs begin Thursday at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J., with The Northern Trust.

Tiger Woods will be participating in the PGA Tour playoffs for the first time since 2013. Dustin Johnson is the overall points leader. He is grouped with No. 2 Justin Thomas and No. 3 Brooks Koepka.

Here is how you can keep up with the action on TV and online. All times Eastern:

Round 1 TV

Thursday: Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Live

Thursday: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups) Fleetwood/Leishman/Woods and Johnson/Koepka/Thomas

