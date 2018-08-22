Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Phil Mickelson joins Twitter exactly how you would think

Chris Condon/PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson has his own Twitter account!

We weren’t sure this day would ever come, but it arrived Wednesday and Mickelson announced his presence on the social media platform in basically the exact way you would expect…

Yep, announce your presence on Twitter with a gif of yourself double winking? Pretty classic Lefty.

We also would also like to point out that his bio description contains odd spacing with periods, which also is very much on brand.

Anyway, this was a great announcement Wednesday. Welcome to Twitter, Phil!

