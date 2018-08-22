Tiger Woods confirms match with Phil Mickelson over Thanksgiving weekend

We now have confirmation from both sides.

Earlier this month, Phil Mickelson confirmed that the reported high-stakes match between him and Tiger Woods would take place on Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas.

But Woods had chosen a different tact, choosing not to add anything further and noting that nothing had been signed.

Well, the 14-time major champion has since echoed Mickelson’s confirmation:

BOOM. It’s on, indeed!

Remember, there’s a reported $10 million up for grabs in this showdown.

Woods’ Twitter announcement comes in the afternoon on a day when Mickelson joined the social media platform … which we’re sure is a total coincidence (*wink*).

Mickelson used his newfound social media presence to start some trash talk on the “$9 million” match.

I bet you think this is the easiest $9M you will ever make😂 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 22, 2018

Woods shot back, kind of…

Think you will earn some bragging rights? 🏆 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 22, 2018

This will be a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend.