Tiger Woods confirms match with Phil Mickelson over Thanksgiving weekend

We now have confirmation from both sides.
Earlier this month, Phil Mickelson confirmed that the reported high-stakes match between him and Tiger Woods would take place on Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas.
But Woods had chosen a different tact, choosing not to add anything further and noting that nothing had been signed.
Well, the 14-time major champion has since echoed Mickelson’s confirmation:
BOOM. It’s on, indeed!
Remember, there’s a reported $10 million up for grabs in this showdown.
Woods’ Twitter announcement comes in the afternoon on a day when Mickelson joined the social media platform … which we’re sure is a total coincidence (*wink*).
Mickelson used his newfound social media presence to start some trash talk on the “$9 million” match.
Woods shot back, kind of…
This will be a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend.
