Tiger Woods confirms match with Phil Mickelson over Thanksgiving weekend

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Quick Shots

We now have confirmation from both sides.

Earlier this month, Phil Mickelson confirmed that the reported high-stakes match between him and Tiger Woods would take place on Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas.

But Woods had chosen a different tact, choosing not to add anything further and noting that nothing had been signed.

Well, the 14-time major champion has since echoed Mickelson’s confirmation:

BOOM. It’s on, indeed!

Remember, there’s a reported $10 million up for grabs in this showdown.

Woods’ Twitter announcement comes in the afternoon on a day when Mickelson joined the social media platform … which we’re sure is a total coincidence (*wink*).

Mickelson used his newfound social media presence to start some trash talk on the “$9 million” match.

Woods shot back, kind of…

This will be a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend.

