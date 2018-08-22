Tiger Woods installed as betting favorite over Phil Mickelson in 'The Match'

The Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson oft-hyped match became officially official on Wednesday as the two golfers swapped Twitter barbs.

The 18-hole match will take place at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev., on either Nov. 23 or 24.

Woods has been installed as a prohibitive favorite at -180 by Golfodds.com and Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman. A bettor has to wager $180 on Woods to earn $100 plus his original wager if Woods wins.

Mickelson, meanwhile, is +150. A $100 bet would fetch $150 in net winnings if Lefty pulls off the upset.