Mariajo Uribe, Ariya Jutanugarn and Nasa Hataoka share the lead at 8-under 64 after the Round 1 of the CP Women’s Open at Wascana Country Club in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Uribe, who set a course record with her 64 early in the day, said it was important to get off to a quick start in some very scoreable conditions.

“Tomorrow I’m going to just go out there and be patient. Luckily I don’t have to go out and shoot a crazy round. Just play steady golf. There are still opportunities here. There are a lot of short holes that you can take advantage of,” Uribe told LPGA.com.

Jutanugarn birdied her final hole for her 64, about an hour after Uribe finished. She found success with the putter and some calm weather condition.

She played alongside Jessica Korda (6-under) and In Gee Chun (4-under). and was able to feed off her playing partners’ success.

“I love my group today,” she told LPGA.com. “I (had) so much fun. Jess shot like 6-under, so I just tried to catch her.”

Jutanugarn has three wins on the season and leads the money list by more than $1 million. She also has a sizeable lead in the Race to the CME Globe, on top by more than 1,000 points over Minjee Lee.

Canadian Brooke Henderson fired a 66 and was the crowd favorite. She made eight birdies on the day, after starting with a three-putt bogey.

“It was really solid today,” said Henderson. “I kind of got off to a little bit of a shaky start with a bogey on the first hole, but I made a ton of birdies today and that’s always a really good sign. “I feel like I it hit the ball in good places and gave myself a lot have opportunities. Just fortunately my putter was really working today.”