Brandt Snedeker is dealing with injury less than a week after winning.

Just days after capturing his ninth PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship, Snedeker has withdrawn from The Northern Trust due to back spasms.

Snedeker, a potential U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s pick after his dominant wire-to-wire win that saw him open in 59, looks to be back in action next week at TPC Boston.