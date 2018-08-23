Henrik Norlander resumes push for Tour card with 64 in Web.com playoffs

Henrik Norlander lost his PGA Tour card after the 2016 season. He’s playing to get it back during the Web.com Tour playoffs.

Norlander begin his journey with a 7-under 64 at The Ohio State University Golf Club’s Scarlet Course Thursday in Round 1 of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

He leads Robert Streb by one shot.

Norlander birdied three of his first four holes and added a nice run of birdies on five of the first six holes on his back nine.

“I hit a lot of fairways, obviously,” Norlander said of the stretch, “and then I hit a lot of iron shots. I had 200 yards into No. 11, hit it to a foot. Two-putted No. 12, and then hit it to 7 feet maybe on No. 14, which is a hard hole. I was able to make that.”

Norlander had seven top-25 finishes in 20 regular-season Web.com Tour starts. That left him at No. 32 on the money list and short of an automatic PGA Tour bid.

His focus hasn’t changed, but his tactics have.

He now plans to “try to take it a little slower, have fun and just trust everything I’m doing. I only have an upside to play these four events. I have full status on the Web.com Tour next year, which obviously is not my ultimate goal, but there’s only upside playing these four events. I’m just trying to have fun.”