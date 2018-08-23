Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Highlights from Tiger Woods' opening 71 at The Northern Trust

Tiger Woods began The Northern Trust with an even-par 71.

Here are his highlights from Thursday at Ridgewood Country Club:

Tiger opens round with par at No. 9:

Tiger makes nice save at No. 10 for par-par start:

Tiger makes opening birdie of round at No. 17 to move to 1 under:

