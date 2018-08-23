How to watch Round 2 of The Northern Trust on TV and online

The FedEx Cup playoffs continue Friday at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J., with Round 2 The Northern Trust.
Dustin Johnson is the overall points leader. He is grouped with No. 2 Justin Thomas and No. 3 Brooks Koepka. They will be one of the featured groups during afternoon TV and go out at 1:06 p.m.
They will be immediately preceded by on the first tee by Tiger Woods, Tommy Fleetwood and Marc Leishman at 12:55.
Here is how you can keep up with the action on TV and online. All times Eastern:
Round 2 TV
Friday: Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.
PGA Live
Friday: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups) Day/Rose/Watson, TBA
3 – 6 p.m. – (Featured Holes) No. 15, 17
