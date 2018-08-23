Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
How to watch Round 2 of The Northern Trust on TV and online

Dustin Johnson acknowledges fans while walking to the 13th tee box during the first round of the Northern Trust golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Paramus, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The FedEx Cup playoffs continue Friday at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J., with Round 2 The Northern Trust.

Dustin Johnson is the overall points leader. He is grouped with No. 2 Justin Thomas and No. 3 Brooks Koepka. They will be one of the featured groups during afternoon TV and go out at 1:06 p.m.

They will be immediately preceded by on the first tee by Tiger Woods, Tommy Fleetwood and Marc Leishman at 12:55.

Here is how you can keep up with the action on TV and online. All times Eastern:

Round 2 TV

Friday: Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Live

Friday: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups) Day/Rose/Watson, TBA
3 – 6 p.m. – (Featured Holes) No. 15, 17

