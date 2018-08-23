Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Live blog: 2018 The Northern Trust, Round 1

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - AUGUST 22: A close-up of an advertising board during the Pro Am event prior to the start of The Northern Trust at Ridgewood CC, on August 22, 2018 in Ridgewood, New Jersey. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Live blog: 2018 The Northern Trust, Round 1

PGA Tour

Live blog: 2018 The Northern Trust, Round 1

The first round of the 2018 Northern Trust will take place Thursday at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J.:

We’ll track the highlights all day long here:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

, , , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home