Tickets for the 148th Open at Royal Portrush are sold out

Tickets to watch the 148th Open live at Royal Portrush are sold out.

It will mark the first time the event has been held in Northern Ireland since 1951. It is also the first ever ticket-only Open Championship. Dates of play will be July 18-21, 2019.

Ticket sales have “surpassed all expectations,” according to the R&A via Golf Monthly.

Tickets for the four practice days – Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday – remain available. There is also a waiting list available for those hoping to get tickets that may become available via returns or cancellations.

“It is clear from the record-breaking ticket sales that golf fans are looking forward to the long-awaited return of The Open to Northern Ireland. We knew there would be great demand but it has been even higher than we expected and we expect fans will take advantage of the remaining practice day tickets now that we have sold out on Championship days,” Johnnie Cole-Hamilton of the R&A told Golf Monthly.

Francesco Molinari won the 147th Open Championship this past July at Carnoustie in Scotland.