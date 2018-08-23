Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods begins FedEx Cup Playoffs at The Northern Trust

Tiger Woods begins the FedEx Cup Playoffs on Thursday at The Northern Trust.

What can the 42-year-old do in the opener?

Follow his opening round, shot by shot, below:

Hole No. 10: Par 4, 472 yards

OFF THE TEE (8:10 a.m. ET): Another hole, another driver miss left. Not a big miss by any means, as this is only a few yards in the rough. But yeah, not what he’s wanted from the big stick so far.

APPROACH SHOT (8:16 a.m. ET): He was on a big upslope in the rough from 189 yards and yells for it to get down. That’s because he didn’t want it to reach the left front bunker. It does indeed come up short of that. This ball finishes about 10 yards short and left of the green in the fairway. Honestly, a very good leave. That should be a very simple chip.

AROUND THE GREEN (8:21 a.m. ET): That was pretty mediocre. This checked up a little quickly and the ball finishes 6 feet below the hole. Still a good chance to save par, but you would’ve expected that chip to get to kick-in range or close.

Hole No. 9: Par 4, 460 yards

OFF THE TEE (7:55 a.m. ET): OK, an opening driver … and this is an opening pull into the left rough. Not a great start.

APPROACH SHOT (8:03 a.m. ET): He actually had a good lie over there from 160 yards, and that ends up OK. He yells for this to go and he’s right. The ball lands in the first cut of rough just in front of the green and stays there. That puts him 25 feet short of the hole and he could putt that. If not, it’s a simple chip.

AROUND THE GREEN (8:07 a.m. ET): That actually got to the fringe, and Tiger putts this and it’s a good stroke that is just a little low. The ball curls right of the hole and finishes maybe a foot away. This will be a tap-in par.

ON THE GREEN (8:08 a.m. ET): Indeed, par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even through 1 (T-8)

Pre-round

Tiger tees off at No. 9 at 7:54 a.m. ET. Before he starts, here’s a look back at his Wednesday: