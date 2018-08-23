What Tiger Woods said after opening 71 at The Northern Trust

Tiger Woods fired an opening 71 on Thursday at The Northern Trust.

Here’s what he had to say after his first round:

On approach shot issues Thursday:

“(It was) one of those days where I just kept having the half-club and was never able to fully swing at it and having to hit little softies in there, control my flight, maneuver the golf ball. One of those days. … Just one of those days. For example at the PGA on Sunday, I had the perfect full club and I could go after it. At The Open Championship on Saturday, I had, again, the perfect full clubs. Those are days when you take advantage of them, and then there are days when you just don’t have – you’re kind of in-between clubs, and given the conditions, as soft as they are, you can’t take the low club. You have to take the high one.

On his issue of slow starts to tournaments in 2018:

“I would say early in the year (I had that issue) because I had not played competitive golf, but midway through the year on, it hasn’t been an issue, and today, pretty much since The Open Championship, I’ve felt pretty good about my starts. Just right now, I think there’s 40, 41 guys, I think at 1 under par through 5 under par. Just a very bunched board right now and I think that’s going to be that by the end of the week.”

On his Thanksgiving match with Phil Mickelson:

“It’s 18 holes, so anybody can win an 18-hole boat race. We’re going to have fun doing something that’s never been done before and have on Pay-Per-View and doing something, trying to showcase golf and showcase golf in a different way.”