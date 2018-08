Tiger Woods will be looking to avoid an early exit at the Northern Trust.

A second straight even-par 71 puts Woods right on the cutline with the potential it could jump to 1 under by day’s end. That would mean the 42-year-old would miss the cut by one.

Whatever happens, here are the highlights from his second round at Ridgewood Country Club:

Tiger makes opening birdie of round at No. 7:

First birdie of the day for @TigerWoods. He's two shots inside the cutline.

He's eight shots back of the lead.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/8wBs54a0lp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 24, 2018

Tiger curls in par putt at No. 17 to stay inside cutline:

Tiger is staying above the cutline. Just. pic.twitter.com/HtqmebTc0P — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 24, 2018

Tiger misses short par putt at No. 18 to put self in danger of missed cut: