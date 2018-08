The FedEx Cup playoffs continue Saturday at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J., with Round 3 of The Northern Trust.

Here is how you can keep up with the action on TV and online. All times Eastern:

TV

Saturday: Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.; CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Online

Facebook Watch on PGA Tour page: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 1-6 p.m.