John Peterson retires putter in epic show of leg strength

John Peterson might not be retiring just yet, but on Thursday at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Peterson’s putter saw the end of its playing days.

After bogeying his third straight hole at OSU’s Scarlet Course, site of the first Web.com Tour Finals event, Peterson snapped his putter into two pieces. Impressively, he did so with his lower leg and not the traditional above-the-knee move.

Always nice to see @JohnPetersonFW back in the competitive mode! pic.twitter.com/RHpfrElUv8 — Tim Kay (@tkcaddie) August 23, 2018

Peterson went on to play his final 12 holes using his 52-degree wedge as a putter. He performed well, too, playing those holes in 1 over to card an opening 4-over 75.

“Should’ve seen how nice I rolled it after that with the 52 degree,” Peterson tweeted after.

Peterson needs to finish in then top 25 on the Finals money list to retain his PGA Tour card.