VIDEO: Jordan Spieth fails on 7-inch tap-in, makes triple bogey

It’s been a rough year putting for Jordan Spieth, as his ghastly stats show. There was also the time in 2018 that he missed a 15-inch putt.

Somehow, it got worse in Friday’s second round at The Northern Trust.

As Golf Digest’s Joel Beall captured, here’s Spieth casually walking up to a 7-inch tap-in for double bogey at Ridgewood Country Club’s par-4 18th and failing!

Jordan Spieth finishes his round by missing a six-inch putt, a casual tap failing to get the ball into hole. 2019 can’t come soon enough for this cat pic.twitter.com/8vNoUSW5US — Joel Beall (@JoelMBeall) August 24, 2018

Just totally bizarre. But look at the bright side … Hale Irwin feels a little bit better, maybe? (Look up: Irwin, 1983 Open Championship if this doesn’t ring a bell.)

OK, there really isn’t much good here. Spieth ends up with triple bogey after an unfathomable tap-in fail in a year when his putter has let him down.

Despite all this, Spieth managed to play his final eight holes (he actually began his day at No. 9) in 1 under. At 2 under overall, he will be onto the weekend.

But Beall put it best, 2019 can’t come soon enough for Spieth.