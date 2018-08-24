Live blog: The Northern Trust, Round 2 - Mickelson, Uihlein tied for lead

The second round of the 2018 Northern Trust will take place Friday at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J.:

We’ll track the highlights all day long here:

10:56 a.m.: In 11 holes, Phil Mickelson has missed just one fairway and two greens in regulation. As a result, he’s made six birdies and is leading this golf tournament at 8 under. Hopefully, Jim Furyk is paying attention.

10:31 a.m.: Peter Uihlein now has six birdies in 14 holes, including two straight at Nos. 3 and 4. He is also 7 under, tied at the top with Phil Mickelson. Uihlein enters this week at No. 81 in points. A good showing this week could solidify his spots in the next two playoff events.

10:25 a.m.: Tony Finau continues to build his Ryder Cup case. He is 4 under through nine holes today and has missed just one green in regulation so far.

10:11 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay birdies four straight holes, at Nos. 12-15, to climb to 6 under. Three of those birdies came on putts inside of 4 feet.

9:45 a.m.: After nearly making an ace on his third hole of the day, Phil Mickelson is alone in front at the Northern Trust at 7 under after seven holes in Round 2.