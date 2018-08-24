Oklahoma State preseason No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

The defending national champs are still on top.
Oklahoma State, which earned its 11th national title this spring, begins the 2018-19 season a unanimous No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll – earning all 19 first-place votes.
The national runners-up, Alabama, come in at No. 2. Oklahoma, the 2017 NCAA champions, enter the season at No. 3.
Here are the polls for Divisions I, II, and III, NAIA and NJCAA Divisions I and II:
Division I
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|NCAAs finish
|1
|Oklahoma State (19)
|475
|Winner
|2
|Alabama
|407
|Runner-up
|3
|Oklahoma
|401
|Quarterfinals
|4
|Texas A&M
|398
|Quarterfinals
|5
|Vanderbilt
|378
|9
|6
|Auburn
|371
|Semifinals
|7
|Georgia Tech
|341
|DNQ
|8
|Florida
|311
|18
|9
|LSU
|290
|DNQ
|10
|Texas
|272
|Quarterfinals
|11
|California
|243
|DNQ
|11
|Stanford
|243
|16
|13
|Clemson
|227
|13
|14
|Baylor
|193
|30
|15
|Texas Tech
|182
|Quarterfinals
|16
|Illinois
|180
|11
|17
|Arkansas
|173
|12
|18
|Duke
|167
|Semifinals
|19
|Arizona State
|152
|13
|20
|USC
|113
|DNQ
|21
|UCLA
|96
|21
|22
|North Carolina
|81
|15
|23
|UNLV
|73
|19
|24
|Wake Forest
|68
|DNQ
|25
|Florida State
|55
|DNQ
Others Receiving Votes: Pepperdine, 40; Kent State, 30; North Florida, 30; Georgia, 21; South Carolina, 21; SMU, 21; Iowa State, 15; South Florida, 14; Missouri, 12; Kansas, 11; Ole Miss, 10; Purdue, 10; Virginia, 10; Michigan State, 9; BYU, 7; Northwestern, 7; Tennessee, 7; Kentucky, 4; New Mexico, 3; Oregon, 2; San Diego State, 1
Division II
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|NCAAs finish
|1
|West Florida (8)
|438
|Runner-up
|2
|Lynn (6)
|432
|Winner
|3
|Barry (3)
|415
|Quarterfinals
|4
|Florida Southern (1)
|403
|Quarterfinals
|5
|Florida Tech
|360
|DNQ
|6
|Nova Southeastern
|331
|DNQ
|7
|South Carolina-Aiken
|303
|DNQ
|8
|Limestone (1)
|295
|DNQ
|9
|Saint Leo
|268
|Semifinals
|10
|Lincoln Memorial
|247
|Semifinals
|11
|Arkansas Tech
|228
|Semifinals
|12
|Newberry
|221
|DNQ
|13
|Columbus State
|199
|DNQ
|14
|Rollins
|170
|DNQ
|15
|Chico State
|152
|DNQ
|16
|Carson-Newman
|148
|DNQ
|16
|Indianapolis
|148
|Semifinals
|18
|Colorado-Colorado Springs
|137
|9
|19
|Cal State-Monterey Bay
|107
|DNQ
|20
|Lander
|96
|DNQ
|21
|Grand Valley State
|90
|DNQ
|21
|St. Mary’s (Texas)
|90
|11
|23
|Central Missouri
|87
|DNQ
|24
|Lee
|71
|DNQ
|25
|Young Harris
|68
|DNQ
Others Receiving Votes: Central Oklahoma, 60; Ferris State, 39; Delta State, 37; Missouri-St. Louis, 37; Southeastern Oklahoma State, 37; Valdosta State, 36; Flagler, 28; Mount Olive, 24; North Greenville, 23; Erskine, 21; King, 20; Barton, 19; Texas A&M Commerce, 19; Belmont Abbey, 18; Chowan, 17; Lindenwood, 16; Coker, 15; Henderson State, 15; Sonoma State, 15; Georgia College, 14; Clayton State, 3; Saginaw Valley State, 13; Tiffin, 13; St. Edward’s, 11; Lenoir Rhyne, 10; Mercyhurst, 10; Davenport, 9; IUP, 9; Bellarmine, 8; Winona State, 8; Minnesota State-Mankato, 6; CSU East Bay, 5; Georgia Southwestern State, 5; Harding, 5; Simon Fraser, 5; CSU San Marcos, 4; Oklahoma Christian, 4; Wayne State (Mich.), 4; Catawba, 3; Christian Brothers, 3; Colorado Christian, 2; CSU Dominguez Hills, 2; North Georgia, 2; Maryville, 1; Montevallo, 1; St. Thomas Aquinas, 1
Division III
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|NCAAs finish
|1
|Methodist (14)
|416
|1
|2
|Emory (1)
|383
|7
|3
|Huntingdon
|375
|11
|4
|Guilford
|349
|5
|5
|Washington and Lee
|319
|2
|6
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|307
|9
|7
|Illinois Wesleyan (1)
|305
|15
|8
|Concordia (Texas) (1)
|300
|4
|9
|Hope
|292
|6
|10
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|282
|11
|11
|Wittenberg
|237
|8
|12
|Greensboro
|188
|14
|13
|Southwestern (Texas)
|173
|Missed Cut
|14
|Kenyon
|163
|DNQ
|15
|Rhodes
|162
|17
|16
|California Lutheran
|137
|DNQ
|17
|Rhodes
|137
|17
|18
|La Verne
|111
|19
|19
|Kenyon
|91
|18
|20
|California Lutheran
|79
|20
|21
|Oglethorpe
|69
|21
|22
|Sewanee
|53
|22
|23
|Redlands
|42
|23
|24
|NYU
|38
|NR
|25
|Pacific Lutheran
|26
|24
Others Receiving Votes: Hampden-Sydney, 35; Transylvania, 26; Gustavus Adolphus, 24; Pacific Lutheran, 20; Mary Hardin-Baylor, 19; NYU, 19; Christopher Newport, 12; Williams, 12; Ohio Wesleyan, 11; St. John Fisher, 8; Carthage, 7; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 7; Centre, 6; Trinity (Texas), 6; Franklin & Marshall, 5; RPI, 5; Texas-Dallas, 5; Chapman, 4; Rochester, 4; Trinity (Conn.), 4; Willamette, 4; Texas Lutheran, 3; Linfield, 2; Birmingham-Southern, 1; Skidmore, 1; Whitman, 1
NAIA
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|NAIA finals finish
|1
|Oklahoma City (10)
|250
|1
|2
|Texas Wesleyan
|233
|3
|3
|Dalton State
|232
|2
|4
|Keiser
|193
|5
|5
|Northwestern Ohio
|184
|6
|6
|Coastal Georgia
|183
|4
|7
|Johnson and Wales (Fla.)
|177
|12
|8
|Wayland Baptist
|173
|8
|9
|Taylor
|170
|7
|10
|William Woods
|161
|9
|11
|Victoria
|155
|10
|12
|South Carolina Beaufort
|144
|11
|13
|British Columbia
|135
|12
|14
|Rocky Mountain
|112
|14
|15
|Point
|99
|15
|16
|Cardinal Stritch
|94
|16
|16
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|94
|Missed Cut
|18
|Our Lady of the Lake
|52
|Missed Cut
|19
|Park (Mo.)
|50
|DNQ
|20
|Arizona Christian
|44
|DNQ
|21
|Lindsey Wilson
|41
|DNQ
|22
|William Penn
|35
|Missed Cut
|23
|Thomas (Ga.)
|32
|DNQ
|24
|Oregon Tech
|29
|Missed Cut
|25
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|26
|Missed Cut
Others Receiving Votes: Ottawa (Ariz.), 22; Holy Cross College, 20; Jamestown, 16; Lewis-Clark State, 12; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 10; Bethany (Kan.), 9; Grand View, 8; The Master’s University, 7; Loyola-New Orleans, 6; Bethel (Kan.), 5; St. Ambrose, 5; Sterling, 5; Morningside, 5; William Jessup, 5; Cumberland University, 4; Indiana Wesleyan, 4; Reinhardt, 4; Corban, 3; Asbury, 1; Bellevue, 1
NJCAA Division I
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|NJCAA nationals finish
|1
|Midland (3)
|46
|3
|2
|Indian Hills (2)
|42
|1
|3
|Odessa
|39
|4
|4
|Iowa Western
|34
|2
|5
|Central Alabama
|28
|5
|6
|McLennan
|26
|6
|7
|Eastern Florida State
|16
|8
|8
|Hutchinson
|8
|11
|9
|Western Texas
|7
|7
|10
|New Mexico JC
|6
|DNQ
|10
|Wallace State
|6
|10
Others Receiving Votes: Dodge City, 5; Eastern Arizona, 4; Barton, 2; Calhoun, 2
NJCAA Division II
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|NJCAA nationals finish
|1
|Mississippi Gulf Coast (3)
|56
|1
|2
|South Mountain (1)
|47
|4
|2
|Meridian (1)
|47
|2
|4
|Parkland CC (1)
|39
|3
|5
|Tyler JC
|36
|7
|6
|Murray State
|30
|DNQ
|7
|Kirkwood CC
|23
|5
|8
|Mesa
|21
|DNQ
|9
|Walters State JC
|10
|DNQ
|10
|Abraham Baldwin
|6
|6
Others Receiving Votes: Southeast CC, 4; Rend Lake, 3; Mott, 2; Seminole, 2; Copiah Lincoln, 1; Des Moines Area, 1; Oakland CC, 1
Comments