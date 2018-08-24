Oklahoma State preseason No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

The defending national champs are still on top.

Oklahoma State, which earned its 11th national title this spring, begins the 2018-19 season a unanimous No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll – earning all 19 first-place votes.

The national runners-up, Alabama, come in at No. 2. Oklahoma, the 2017 NCAA champions, enter the season at No. 3.

Here are the polls for Divisions I, II, and III, NAIA and NJCAA Divisions I and II:

Division I

Rank School (First-place votes) Points NCAAs finish 1 Oklahoma State (19) 475 Winner 2 Alabama 407 Runner-up 3 Oklahoma 401 Quarterfinals 4 Texas A&M 398 Quarterfinals 5 Vanderbilt 378 9 6 Auburn 371 Semifinals 7 Georgia Tech 341 DNQ 8 Florida 311 18 9 LSU 290 DNQ 10 Texas 272 Quarterfinals 11 California 243 DNQ 11 Stanford 243 16 13 Clemson 227 13 14 Baylor 193 30 15 Texas Tech 182 Quarterfinals 16 Illinois 180 11 17 Arkansas 173 12 18 Duke 167 Semifinals 19 Arizona State 152 13 20 USC 113 DNQ 21 UCLA 96 21 22 North Carolina 81 15 23 UNLV 73 19 24 Wake Forest 68 DNQ 25 Florida State 55 DNQ

Others Receiving Votes: Pepperdine, 40; Kent State, 30; North Florida, 30; Georgia, 21; South Carolina, 21; SMU, 21; Iowa State, 15; South Florida, 14; Missouri, 12; Kansas, 11; Ole Miss, 10; Purdue, 10; Virginia, 10; Michigan State, 9; BYU, 7; Northwestern, 7; Tennessee, 7; Kentucky, 4; New Mexico, 3; Oregon, 2; San Diego State, 1

Division II

Rank School (First-place votes) Points NCAAs finish 1 West Florida (8) 438 Runner-up 2 Lynn (6) 432 Winner 3 Barry (3) 415 Quarterfinals 4 Florida Southern (1) 403 Quarterfinals 5 Florida Tech 360 DNQ 6 Nova Southeastern 331 DNQ 7 South Carolina-Aiken 303 DNQ 8 Limestone (1) 295 DNQ 9 Saint Leo 268 Semifinals 10 Lincoln Memorial 247 Semifinals 11 Arkansas Tech 228 Semifinals 12 Newberry 221 DNQ 13 Columbus State 199 DNQ 14 Rollins 170 DNQ 15 Chico State 152 DNQ 16 Carson-Newman 148 DNQ 16 Indianapolis 148 Semifinals 18 Colorado-Colorado Springs 137 9 19 Cal State-Monterey Bay 107 DNQ 20 Lander 96 DNQ 21 Grand Valley State 90 DNQ 21 St. Mary’s (Texas) 90 11 23 Central Missouri 87 DNQ 24 Lee 71 DNQ 25 Young Harris 68 DNQ

Others Receiving Votes: Central Oklahoma, 60; Ferris State, 39; Delta State, 37; Missouri-St. Louis, 37; Southeastern Oklahoma State, 37; Valdosta State, 36; Flagler, 28; Mount Olive, 24; North Greenville, 23; Erskine, 21; King, 20; Barton, 19; Texas A&M Commerce, 19; Belmont Abbey, 18; Chowan, 17; Lindenwood, 16; Coker, 15; Henderson State, 15; Sonoma State, 15; Georgia College, 14; Clayton State, 3; Saginaw Valley State, 13; Tiffin, 13; St. Edward’s, 11; Lenoir Rhyne, 10; Mercyhurst, 10; Davenport, 9; IUP, 9; Bellarmine, 8; Winona State, 8; Minnesota State-Mankato, 6; CSU East Bay, 5; Georgia Southwestern State, 5; Harding, 5; Simon Fraser, 5; CSU San Marcos, 4; Oklahoma Christian, 4; Wayne State (Mich.), 4; Catawba, 3; Christian Brothers, 3; Colorado Christian, 2; CSU Dominguez Hills, 2; North Georgia, 2; Maryville, 1; Montevallo, 1; St. Thomas Aquinas, 1

Division III

Rank School (First-place votes) Points NCAAs finish 1 Methodist (14) 416 1 2 Emory (1) 383 7 3 Huntingdon 375 11 4 Guilford 349 5 5 Washington and Lee 319 2 6 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 307 9 7 Illinois Wesleyan (1) 305 15 8 Concordia (Texas) (1) 300 4 9 Hope 292 6 10 St. Thomas (Minn.) 282 11 11 Wittenberg 237 8 12 Greensboro 188 14 13 Southwestern (Texas) 173 Missed Cut 14 Kenyon 163 DNQ 15 Rhodes 162 17 16 California Lutheran 137 DNQ 17 Rhodes 137 17 18 La Verne 111 19 19 Kenyon 91 18 20 California Lutheran 79 20 21 Oglethorpe 69 21 22 Sewanee 53 22 23 Redlands 42 23 24 NYU 38 NR 25 Pacific Lutheran 26 24

Others Receiving Votes: Hampden-Sydney, 35; Transylvania, 26; Gustavus Adolphus, 24; Pacific Lutheran, 20; Mary Hardin-Baylor, 19; NYU, 19; Christopher Newport, 12; Williams, 12; Ohio Wesleyan, 11; St. John Fisher, 8; Carthage, 7; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 7; Centre, 6; Trinity (Texas), 6; Franklin & Marshall, 5; RPI, 5; Texas-Dallas, 5; Chapman, 4; Rochester, 4; Trinity (Conn.), 4; Willamette, 4; Texas Lutheran, 3; Linfield, 2; Birmingham-Southern, 1; Skidmore, 1; Whitman, 1

NAIA

Rank School (First-place votes) Points NAIA finals finish 1 Oklahoma City (10) 250 1 2 Texas Wesleyan 233 3 3 Dalton State 232 2 4 Keiser 193 5 5 Northwestern Ohio 184 6 6 Coastal Georgia 183 4 7 Johnson and Wales (Fla.) 177 12 8 Wayland Baptist 173 8 9 Taylor 170 7 10 William Woods 161 9 11 Victoria 155 10 12 South Carolina Beaufort 144 11 13 British Columbia 135 12 14 Rocky Mountain 112 14 15 Point 99 15 16 Cardinal Stritch 94 16 16 Southeastern (Fla.) 94 Missed Cut 18 Our Lady of the Lake 52 Missed Cut 19 Park (Mo.) 50 DNQ 20 Arizona Christian 44 DNQ 21 Lindsey Wilson 41 DNQ 22 William Penn 35 Missed Cut 23 Thomas (Ga.) 32 DNQ 24 Oregon Tech 29 Missed Cut 25 Northwestern (Iowa) 26 Missed Cut

Others Receiving Votes: Ottawa (Ariz.), 22; Holy Cross College, 20; Jamestown, 16; Lewis-Clark State, 12; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 10; Bethany (Kan.), 9; Grand View, 8; The Master’s University, 7; Loyola-New Orleans, 6; Bethel (Kan.), 5; St. Ambrose, 5; Sterling, 5; Morningside, 5; William Jessup, 5; Cumberland University, 4; Indiana Wesleyan, 4; Reinhardt, 4; Corban, 3; Asbury, 1; Bellevue, 1

NJCAA Division I

Rank School (First-place votes) Points NJCAA nationals finish 1 Midland (3) 46 3 2 Indian Hills (2) 42 1 3 Odessa 39 4 4 Iowa Western 34 2 5 Central Alabama 28 5 6 McLennan 26 6 7 Eastern Florida State 16 8 8 Hutchinson 8 11 9 Western Texas 7 7 10 New Mexico JC 6 DNQ 10 Wallace State 6 10

Others Receiving Votes: Dodge City, 5; Eastern Arizona, 4; Barton, 2; Calhoun, 2

NJCAA Division II

Rank School (First-place votes) Points NJCAA nationals finish 1 Mississippi Gulf Coast (3) 56 1 2 South Mountain (1) 47 4 2 Meridian (1) 47 2 4 Parkland CC (1) 39 3 5 Tyler JC 36 7 6 Murray State 30 DNQ 7 Kirkwood CC 23 5 8 Mesa 21 DNQ 9 Walters State JC 10 DNQ 10 Abraham Baldwin 6 6

Others Receiving Votes: Southeast CC, 4; Rend Lake, 3; Mott, 2; Seminole, 2; Copiah Lincoln, 1; Des Moines Area, 1; Oakland CC, 1