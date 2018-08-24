Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Oklahoma State preseason No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

College

The defending national champs are still on top.

Oklahoma State, which earned its 11th national title this spring, begins the 2018-19 season a unanimous No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll – earning all 19 first-place votes.

The national runners-up, Alabama, come in at No. 2. Oklahoma, the 2017 NCAA champions, enter the season at No. 3.

Here are the polls for Divisions I, II, and III, NAIA and NJCAA Divisions I and II:

Division I

Rank      School (First-place votes)      Points     NCAAs finish     
1 Oklahoma State (19) 475 Winner
2 Alabama 407 Runner-up
3 Oklahoma 401 Quarterfinals
4 Texas A&M 398 Quarterfinals
5 Vanderbilt 378 9
6 Auburn 371 Semifinals
7 Georgia Tech 341 DNQ
8 Florida 311 18
9 LSU 290 DNQ
10 Texas 272 Quarterfinals
11 California 243 DNQ
11 Stanford 243 16
13 Clemson 227 13
14 Baylor 193 30
15 Texas Tech 182 Quarterfinals
16 Illinois 180 11
17 Arkansas 173 12
18 Duke 167 Semifinals
19 Arizona State 152 13
20 USC 113 DNQ
21 UCLA 96 21
22 North Carolina 81 15
23 UNLV 73 19
24 Wake Forest 68 DNQ
25 Florida State 55 DNQ

Others Receiving Votes: Pepperdine, 40; Kent State, 30; North Florida, 30; Georgia, 21; South Carolina, 21; SMU, 21; Iowa State, 15; South Florida, 14; Missouri, 12; Kansas, 11; Ole Miss, 10; Purdue, 10; Virginia, 10; Michigan State, 9; BYU, 7; Northwestern, 7; Tennessee, 7; Kentucky, 4; New Mexico, 3; Oregon, 2; San Diego State, 1

Division II

Rank      School (First-place votes)       Points      NCAAs finish     
1 West Florida (8) 438 Runner-up
2 Lynn (6) 432 Winner
3 Barry (3) 415 Quarterfinals
4 Florida Southern (1) 403 Quarterfinals
5 Florida Tech 360 DNQ
6 Nova Southeastern 331 DNQ
7 South Carolina-Aiken 303 DNQ
8 Limestone (1) 295 DNQ
9 Saint Leo 268 Semifinals
10 Lincoln Memorial 247 Semifinals
11 Arkansas Tech 228 Semifinals
12 Newberry 221 DNQ
13 Columbus State 199 DNQ
14 Rollins 170 DNQ
15 Chico State 152 DNQ
16 Carson-Newman 148 DNQ
16 Indianapolis 148 Semifinals
18 Colorado-Colorado Springs 137 9
19 Cal State-Monterey Bay 107 DNQ
20 Lander 96 DNQ
21 Grand Valley State 90 DNQ
21 St. Mary’s (Texas) 90 11
23 Central Missouri 87 DNQ
24 Lee 71 DNQ
25 Young Harris 68 DNQ

Others Receiving Votes: Central Oklahoma, 60; Ferris State, 39; Delta State, 37; Missouri-St. Louis, 37; Southeastern Oklahoma State, 37; Valdosta State, 36; Flagler, 28; Mount Olive, 24; North Greenville, 23; Erskine, 21; King, 20; Barton, 19; Texas A&M Commerce, 19; Belmont Abbey, 18; Chowan, 17; Lindenwood, 16; Coker, 15; Henderson State, 15; Sonoma State, 15; Georgia College, 14; Clayton State, 3; Saginaw Valley State, 13; Tiffin, 13; St. Edward’s, 11; Lenoir Rhyne, 10; Mercyhurst, 10; Davenport, 9; IUP, 9; Bellarmine, 8; Winona State, 8; Minnesota State-Mankato, 6; CSU East Bay, 5; Georgia Southwestern State, 5; Harding, 5; Simon Fraser, 5; CSU San Marcos, 4; Oklahoma Christian, 4; Wayne State (Mich.), 4; Catawba, 3; Christian Brothers, 3; Colorado Christian, 2; CSU Dominguez Hills, 2; North Georgia, 2; Maryville, 1; Montevallo, 1; St. Thomas Aquinas, 1

Division III

Rank      School (First-place votes)     Points      NCAAs finish     
1 Methodist (14) 416 1
2 Emory (1) 383 7
3 Huntingdon 375 11
4 Guilford 349 5
5 Washington and Lee 319 2
6 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 307 9
7 Illinois Wesleyan (1) 305 15
8 Concordia (Texas) (1) 300 4
9 Hope 292 6
10 St. Thomas (Minn.) 282 11
11 Wittenberg 237 8
12 Greensboro 188 14
13 Southwestern (Texas) 173 Missed Cut
14 Kenyon 163 DNQ
15 Rhodes 162 17
16 California Lutheran 137 DNQ
17 Rhodes 137 17
18 La Verne 111 19
19 Kenyon 91 18
20 California Lutheran 79 20
21 Oglethorpe 69 21
22 Sewanee 53 22
23 Redlands 42 23
24 NYU 38 NR
25 Pacific Lutheran 26 24

Others Receiving Votes: Hampden-Sydney, 35; Transylvania, 26; Gustavus Adolphus, 24; Pacific Lutheran, 20; Mary Hardin-Baylor, 19; NYU, 19; Christopher Newport, 12; Williams, 12; Ohio Wesleyan, 11; St. John Fisher, 8; Carthage, 7; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 7; Centre, 6; Trinity (Texas), 6; Franklin & Marshall, 5; RPI, 5; Texas-Dallas, 5; Chapman, 4; Rochester, 4; Trinity (Conn.), 4; Willamette, 4; Texas Lutheran, 3; Linfield, 2; Birmingham-Southern, 1; Skidmore, 1; Whitman, 1

NAIA

Rank      School (First-place votes)            Points      NAIA finals finish     
1 Oklahoma City (10) 250 1
2 Texas Wesleyan 233 3
3 Dalton State 232 2
4 Keiser 193 5
5 Northwestern Ohio 184 6
6 Coastal Georgia 183 4
7 Johnson and Wales (Fla.) 177 12
8 Wayland Baptist 173 8
9 Taylor 170 7
10 William Woods 161 9
11 Victoria 155 10
12 South Carolina Beaufort 144 11
13 British Columbia 135 12
14 Rocky Mountain 112 14
15 Point 99 15
16 Cardinal Stritch 94 16
16 Southeastern (Fla.) 94 Missed Cut
18 Our Lady of the Lake 52 Missed Cut
19 Park (Mo.) 50 DNQ
20 Arizona Christian 44 DNQ
21 Lindsey Wilson 41 DNQ
22 William Penn 35 Missed Cut
23 Thomas (Ga.) 32 DNQ
24 Oregon Tech 29 Missed Cut
25 Northwestern (Iowa) 26 Missed Cut

Others Receiving Votes: Ottawa (Ariz.), 22; Holy Cross College, 20; Jamestown, 16; Lewis-Clark State, 12; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 10; Bethany (Kan.), 9; Grand View, 8; The Master’s University, 7; Loyola-New Orleans, 6; Bethel (Kan.), 5; St. Ambrose, 5; Sterling, 5; Morningside, 5; William Jessup, 5; Cumberland University, 4; Indiana Wesleyan, 4; Reinhardt, 4; Corban, 3; Asbury, 1; Bellevue, 1

NJCAA Division I

Rank      School (First-place votes)      Points      NJCAA nationals finish     
1 Midland (3) 46 3
2 Indian Hills (2) 42 1
3 Odessa 39 4
4 Iowa Western 34 2
5 Central Alabama 28 5
6 McLennan 26 6
7 Eastern Florida State 16 8
8 Hutchinson 8 11
9 Western Texas 7 7
10 New Mexico JC 6 DNQ
10 Wallace State 6 10

Others Receiving Votes: Dodge City, 5; Eastern Arizona, 4; Barton, 2; Calhoun, 2

NJCAA Division II

Rank      School (First-place votes)      Points      NJCAA nationals finish     
1 Mississippi Gulf Coast (3) 56 1
2 South Mountain (1) 47 4
2 Meridian (1) 47 2
4 Parkland CC (1) 39 3
5 Tyler JC 36 7
6 Murray State 30 DNQ
7 Kirkwood CC 23 5
8 Mesa 21 DNQ
9 Walters State JC 10 DNQ
10 Abraham Baldwin 6 6

Others Receiving Votes: Southeast CC, 4; Rend Lake, 3; Mott, 2; Seminole, 2; Copiah Lincoln, 1; Des Moines Area, 1; Oakland CC, 1

