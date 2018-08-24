Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods battling cutline at Northern Trust

Tiger Woods began the FedEx Cup Playoffs on Thursday at The Northern Trust with an even-par 71.

It was a ho-hum day for Woods, but Friday is a new day.

We will be following his second round, shot by shot, below:

Hole No. 3: Par 5, 603 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:22 p.m. ET): First driver of the day from TW and this is a pretty one down the left-center of the fairway. He should be able to go for this one in two.

Hole No. 2: Par 3, 179 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:11 p.m. ET): A solid shot here on the green, but nothing spectacular. This is a good deal right and a tiny bit beyond the hole, overall leaving about a 30-footer for birdie.

ON THE GREEN (1:17 p.m. ET): That one was always low and left. This ball finishes about 18 inches left of the cup. Another easy two-putt par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even through 2 (Even overall, T-67)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 374 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:56 p.m. ET): This is a fairway wood and Tiger hates it. This one flies into the right rough. Not the start you want there.

APPROACH SHOT (1:02 p.m. ET): That was a HORRIBLE lie. Tiger gives a one-armed finish on this one he had to hack through that so hard. Considering all of that, this is a very nice shot that finishes about 25 feet left and below the hole.

ON THE GREEN (1:06 p.m. ET): Not a bad roll there as this ball was close to on line and comes up maybe a foot short. He taps in for an easy par. Tiger is on the cutline, by the way.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even through 1 (Even overall, T-67)

Pre-round

Tiger tees off at 12:55 p.m. ET. Here are some quotes from his opening round in the meantime.