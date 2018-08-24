What Tiger Woods said after second-round 71 at Northern Trust

Tiger Woods fired a second straight even-par 71 at The Northern Trust to make the cut on the number.

It was a tough Friday for the 42-year-old. Here’s what he had to say after the round:

On his putting issues Friday:

“Yeah, it’s just the name of the game is you’ve got to make putts and you’ve got to roll it. No matter how good your drive is, you’ve still got to roll them and still got to make putts and I didn’t putt very well today. I had a hard time seeing my lines, and consequently, didn’t make anything.”

On his inability to make runs in Round 2:

“Iron was OK today. I wouldn’t say it was as sharp as it has been but it wasn’t that bad. I just didn’t roll the ball very good. I could never get anything kind of rolling. Make two-out-of-three, three-out-of-four holes, get on any kind of run. Consequently, I’m ten back.”