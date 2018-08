By: Kevin Casey | August 25, 2018 11:58 am

Tiger Woods fired a bogey-free 3-under 68 on Saturday at The Northern Trust.

It was a flawless scorecard at Ridgewood Country Club but definitely a round that could’ve been better, and Woods won’t be in contention entering Sunday.

Still, it was interesting to watch.

Here are Woods’ highlights from the third round:

Tiger makes first birdie of day at No. 6:

Right in the heart. Tiger cards his first birdie of the day. pic.twitter.com/s79Gjh2tw3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 25, 2018

Tiger birdies again at No. 14:

Tiger finally gets another birdie to drop. He's -2 on the day. pic.twitter.com/ocNagttsf2 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 25, 2018

Tiger closes with birdie for 3-under 68: