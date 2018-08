The FedEx Cup playoffs continue Sunday at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J., with the final round of The Northern Trust.

Here is how you can keep up with the action on TV and online. All times Eastern:

TV

Sunday: Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.; CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Online

Facebook Watch on PGA Tour page: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 1-6 p.m.