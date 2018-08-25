Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Live blog: 2018 The Northern Trust, Round 3

Aug 23, 2018; Paramus, NJ, USA;

Live blog: 2018 The Northern Trust, Round 3

Live blog: 2018 The Northern Trust, Round 3

The third round of the 2018 Northern Trust takes place Saturday at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J.:

We’ll track the highlights all day long here:

UPDATE No. 2 (2:45 p.m. ET): Holy Keegan Bradley!

Five birdies in his final seven holes means a 9-under 62 and he’s your new leader.

Bradley is 12 under overall and on top by one over Brooks Koepka (who has started his round par-par-birdie).

UPDATE No. 1 (2:15 p.m. ET): The leaders have gone off now.

Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth opens with bogey but then birdies Nos. 3, 7, 8, 12, 13, 15, 16 and 17 to fire a 7-under 64. That puts him at 9 under and within one of the lead at the moment.

