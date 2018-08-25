VIDEO: Phil Mickelson appears to gloriously trash talk Tiger Woods mid-shot

The Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson dynamic has softened considerably in 2018, as the longtime rivals have seemed to strike up a friendship.

So chummy they are that they’ve now confirmed a $9 million one-on-one match over Thanksgiving weekend.

Mickelson has grown so comfortable in their relationship that he’s openly chirping about how he’s going to beat Woods.

This Phil-Tiger match can’t come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/DmNhW0EWme — Skratch (@Skratch) August 3, 2018

And then there are these instances on Twitter of Mickelson throwing some friendly barbs at Woods:

I bet you think this is the easiest $9M you will ever make😂 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 22, 2018

@TigerWoods I see you have a left-handed driver, well played. I hope it's a Callaway pic.twitter.com/qWuXsGVC6z — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 22, 2018

Clearly, Mickelson and Woods are friendly enough that the left-hander can feel comfortable joking around with and about the 14-time major champion.

That leads us to a shot Mickelson hit early in Saturday’s third round of The Northern Trust.

Mickelson took an 8-iron off Ridgewood Country Club’s par-3 second tee and seemed to strike the ball well. In mid-air, you can hear a fan yell out, “Gotta be better than Tiger’s.”

Seconds later, Mickelson blurts out, “Oh, it is.”

We can’t prove at the moment he was responding to that comment, but context indicates it’s very likely.

Anyway, we hope he was because that would be some fantastic trash talk right there. It was backed up, too, as Mickelson stuffed the shot to 7 feet and made birdie. Woods, meanwhile, hit his tee shot here earlier in the day to 27 feet and made par.

So … respect, Phil.

Here’s the video of Lefty’s shot and commentary. Judge for yourself: