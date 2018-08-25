Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods takes on Moving Day at Northern Trust

Tiger Woods begins Saturday searching.

He’s 10 back with 36 holes to play at The Northern Trust after making the cut on the number and looks to push forward on Moving Day.

We’ll follow his third round, shot by shot, below:

Hole No. 3: Par 5, 583 yards

OFF THE TEE (8:12 a.m. ET): Tiger finds the left side of the fairway here with driver. That big stick continues to work well, and he’ll have a chance to go at this in two with a second shot from 275+ yards.

Hole No. 2: Par 3, 170 yards

OFF THE TEE (8:05 a.m. ET): This one is just OK. The ball finishes about 30 feet left and beyond the pin. A solid shot, but this does continue the issue of Tiger having trouble with getting his approaches close.

ON THE GREEN (8:09 a.m. ET): He comes close on that putt but it misses by inches. A simple two-putt par here.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even through 2 (Even overall, T-70)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 380 yards

OFF THE TEE (7:52 a.m. ET): A 3-wood off the opening tee and this comes out a bit left. This trundles into the left rough. This continues an odd trend: Tiger having trouble hitting woods in the fairway but the driver is finding the short grass.

APPROACH SHOT (7:59 a.m. ET): Didn’t get a real good look at that lie, but Tiger comes up a little short on the approach. This ball finishes about 25 feet short of the hole in the fairway in front of the green. Should be a simple chip from there.

AROUND THE GREEN (8:01 a.m. ET): Not very good at all. This one comes up a good 5-6 feet short. That leaves him with a testy par putt to start. His work around the greens has been a bit mediocre at times this week.

ON THE GREEN (8:02 a.m. ET): Good. Tiger drains that par putt. A sloppy start but he does avoid a bogey. If he wants to hold onto the dream of contending, he’s really got to avoid those at all costs.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even through 1 (Even overall, T-69)

Pre-round

Tiger tees off at 7:50 a.m. ET with Ian Poulter. Here’s a look back at his Friday: