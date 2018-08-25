What Tiger Woods said after Saturday 68 at Northern Trust

Tiger Woods fired a bogey-free 3-under 68 in the third round at The Northern Trust.

Here’s what he had to say after the round:

On his continued putting issues:

“I’m just not seeing my lines. It’s just one of those things where I’m struggling seeing the lines. The pace has been OK, not great, but my feel is just a little bit off because – whether I’m seeing high lines or low lines, they are just not quite dialed in yet.”

On his change in driver shaft:

“Yeah, it’s a feeling that I know and I used to use it for a number of years. I know the graphics have changed a little bit, but it’s basically the same shaft. Went back to something that I knew and had success with, and it’s turned out pretty good.”

On his goal going into Sunday:

“I think if I can get to double digits (under par), would be nice. I think that would be a nice way to end it. Most of these guys are going to go really low, and hopefully I can shoot well, one that will get me into double digits tomorrow and give me some nice momentum going into next week.”