PGA Tour schedule, list of winners: 2017-18 season

Aug 26, 2018; Paramus, NJ, USA; Bryson DeChambeau (USA) reacts to his second shot on the ninth hole during the final round of The Northern Trust golf tournament at Ridgewood Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports

Here is the 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule and list of winners:

DATE TOURNAMENT COURSE LOCATION WINNER
Oct.
5 – 8

Safeway
Open 

 Silverado
Resort & Spa		 Napa,
Calif.		 Brendan
Steele

Oct.
11 – 15

CIMB
Classic

 TPC
Kuala Lumpur		 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Pat
Perez
Oct.
18 – 22

The CJ Cup
at Nine Bridges

 Nine Bridges
Golf Club		 Jeju Island,
South Korea		 Justin
Thomas
Oct.
25 – 29

WGC-HSBC
Champions

 Sheshan
Int. GC		 Shanghai Justin
Rose
Oct.
26 – 29

Sanderson Farms
Championship

 Country Club
of Jackson		 Jackson,
Miss.		 Ryan
Armour
Nov.
2 – 5

Shriners Hospitals
for Children Open

 TPC
Summerlin		 Las Vegas,
Nev		 Patrick
Cantlay
Nov
9 – 12

OHL Classic
at Mayakoba

 El Camaleon
GC		 Playa del
Carmen, Mex.		 Patton
Kizzire
Nov.
16 – 19

The RSM
Classic

 Sea Island
Golf Club		 Sea Island,
Ga.		 Austin
Cook
Nov. 30
– Dec. 2

Hero World
Challenge

 Albany,
The Bahamas		 Nassau,
The Bahamas		 Rickie
Fowler
Jan.
4 – 7

Sentry Tournament
of Champions

 Kapalua
Resort		 Kapalua,
Hawaii		 Dustin
Johnson
Jan.
11 – 14

Sony Open
in Hawaii

 Waialae CC  Honolulu,
Hawaii		 Patton
Kizzire
Jan
18 – 21

CareerBuilder
Challenge

 PGA West La Quinta,
Calif		 Jon
Rahm
Jan
25 – 28

Farmers
Insurance Open

 Torrey Pines La Jolla,
Calif.		 Jason
Day
Feb.
1 – 4

Waste Management
Phoenix Open

 TPC Scottsdale Scottsdale,
Ariz.		 Gary
Woodland
Feb.
8 – 11

AT&T Pebble Beach
Pro-Am

 Pebble Beach
Golf Links		 Pebble
Beach, Calif.

Ted
Potter
Feb
15 – 18

Genesis
Open

 Riviera
Country Club		 Pacific
Palisades		 Bubba Watson
Feb.
22 – 25

The Honda
Classic

 PGA National Champion Palm Beach
Gardens, Fla.		 Justin
Thomas
March
1 – 4

Puerto Rico
Open

 Coco Beach
Golf Club		 Rio Grande,
P.R.		 Event
cancelled
March
1 – 4

WCG-Mexico
Championship

 Club de Golf Chapultepec Naucalpan de
Juarez. Mexico		 Phil
Mickelson
March
8 – 11
Valspar
Championship
 Innisbrook Resort – Copperhead Palm Harbor,
Fla.		 Paul
Casey
March
15 – 18

Arnold Palmer
Invitational

 Bay Hill
Club & Lodge		 Orlando Rory
McIlroy
March
21 – 25

WCG-Dell
Match Play

 Austin
Country Club		 Austin,
Texas		 Bubba
Watson
March
22 – 25

Corales Puntacana
Championship

 Corales
Golf Club		 Punta Cana,
D.R.		 Brice
Garnett
Mar 29
– Apr 1

Houston
Open

 Golf Club
of Houston		 Humble,
Texas		 Ian
Poulter
April
5 – 8
 The
Masters		 Augusta National
Golf Club		 Augusta,
Ga.		 Patrick
Reed
April
12 – 15

RBC
Heritage

 Harbour Town
Golf Links		 Hilton Head,
S.C.		 Satoshi
Kodaira
April
19 – 22

Valero
Texas Open

 TPC
San Antonio		 San Antonio,
Texas		 Andrew
Landry
April
26 – 29

Zurich Classic
of New Orleans

TPC
Louisiana

 New Orleans,
La.		 Horschel & Piercy
May
3 – 6

Wells Fargo
Championship

 Quail Hollow
Club		 Charlotte,
N.C.		 Jason
Day

May
10 – 13

THE PLAYERS
Championship

 TPC
Sawgrass		 Ponte Vedra
Beach, Fla		 Webb
Simpson
May
17 – 20

AT&T
Byron Nelson

 Trinity Forest
Golf Club		 Dallas Aaron
Wise
May
24 – 27

Fort Worth
Invitational

 Colonial
Country Club		 Fort Worth,
Texas		 Justin
Rose
May 31
– Jun 3

Memorial Tournament
by Nationwide

 Muirfield
Village GC		 Dublin,
Ohio		 Bryson DeChambeau
June
7 – 10

FedEx St. Jude
Classic

 TPC
Southwind

Memphis,
Tenn.

 Dustin
Johnson
June
14 – 17

U.S. Open

 Shinnecock Hills Golf Club Southampton,
N.Y.		 Brooks
Koepka
June
21 – 24

Travelers
Championship

 TPC River Highlands Cromwell,
Conn		 Bubba
Watson
June 28
– July 1

Quicken Loans
National

 TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Potomac,
Md.

 Francesco Molinari
July
5 – 8

The Greenbrier
Classic

 The
Greenbrier		 White Sulphur Springs, W.V. Kevin Na
July
12 – 15

John Deere
Classic

 TPC
Deere Run		 Silvis,
Ill.		 Michael Kim
July
19 -22

The Open
Championship

Carnoustie
Golf Links

 Carnoustie,
Scotland		 Francesco Molinari
July
19 – 22

Barbasol
Championship

 Keene Trace
Golf Club		 Nicholasville,
Ky.		 Troy Merritt
July
26 – 29

RBC Canadian
Open

 Glen Abbey
Golf Club		 Oakville,
Ont.		 Dustin Johnson
Aug.
2 – 5

Barracuda
Championship

 Montreux Golf & Country Club Reno,
Nev.		 Andrew Putnam
Aug.
2 – 5

WGC-Bridgestone
Invitational

 Firestone
Country Club		 Akron,
Ohio		 Justin Thomas
Aug.
9 – 12

PGA
Championship

 Bellerive
Country Club		 Town and
Country, Mo.		 Brooks Koepka
Aug.
16 -19

Wyndham
Championship

 Sedgefield
Country Club		 Greensboro,
N.C.		 Brandt
Snedeker
Aug.
23 -26

The Northern
Trust

 Ridgewood
Country Club		 Paramus,
N.J.		 Bryson
DeChambeau
Aug.  31 – Sept. 3

Dell Technologies Championship

 TPC
Boston		 Norton,
Mass.
Sept.
6 – 9

BMW
Championship

 Aronimink
Golf Club		 Newtown
Square, Pa.
Sept.
20 -23

TOUR
Championship

 East Lake
Golf Club		 Atlanta,
Ga.
Sept.
28 -30

Ryder
Cup

 Le Golf
National		 Paris

 

