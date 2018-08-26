VIDEO: Beau Hossler pumps two balls OB in ultimate nightmare Sunday start

Beau Hossler ranks a dismal 171st in final-round scoring average this season on the PGA Tour. His ranking there will almost certainly get worse after this Sunday.

There wasn’t much the 23-year-old could do in the final round of The Northern Trust when he authored the ultimate nightmare start at Ridgewood Country Club.

Hossler hit his first tee shot well left, OB. That was bad enough and then his second drive … almost the exact same miss and another ball OB.

Yep, that’s two balls out of bounds off the first tee. Hossler was hitting five before he even left the first tee box. Hossler actually did very well after that emotionally-numbing start to post a triple bogey:

Two out of bounds to start the day. There are no breakfast balls on the PGA TOUR. Golf is hard. pic.twitter.com/Ci6SrcxB7J — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 26, 2018

A great recovery, but the damage had been done.

Hossler has since followed up with four bogeys and is 7 over on his round through 11 holes. He’s plummeted from T-7 at the beginning of the day to T-56.

It’s too bad there’s no breakfast ball stipulation on Tour. Hossler could’ve really used one Sunday.