Bryson DeChambeau cruises to 4-shot win at Northern Trust

Here is a recap of Sunday’s final round at The Northern Trust at Ridgewood Country Club:

WINNER: Bryson DeChambeau is moving on up the list of young guns to watch.

The 24-year-old never wavered Sunday, firing a 2-under 69 to retain his full overnight margin and run away with a four-shot victory at 18 under. This is DeChambeau’s second win of the season and third overall on the PGA Tour. All three have come in the last 13 months.

This final round had precious little suspense. DeChambeau took control of this tournament with a third-round 63 that moved him into a four-shot lead.

He made sure to serve notice that his 54-hole lead would not wither when he began Sunday birdie-birdie to reach 18 under.

Matters turned interesting for a moment after DeChambeau bogeyed Nos. 3 and 9 to fall back to 16 under. Aaron Wise, meanwhile, birdied four of five holes to start his back nine to reach 14 under and cut the lead to two.

But Wise, nor any other challenger, could push any harder. DeChambeau didn’t help them out by scoring back-to-back birdies at 12 and 13. That moved him back to 18 under and a four-shot lead.

He would then close with five straight pars for a smooth march to the title.

DeChambeau was considered a future star in the making when he won the NCAA individual title and the U.S. Amateur in the same year (2015). He didn’t slow down the hype when he finished T-4 in his pro debut (2016 RBC Heritage).

But the struggles soon came as he missed his next four cuts. It took him until March 2017 to contend in a PGA Tour event on Sunday as he finished T-2 at the Puerto Rico Open. Months later, after another string of missed cuts, he closed out the John Deere Classic for his first PGA Tour title and went from there.

DeChambeau nearly won the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this year before finishing runner-up. He then did indeed win the Memorial Tournament in a playoff.

With this third title, DeChambeau jumps to the top of the FedEx Cup standings. He was ninth on the U.S. Ryder Cup points standings when the top eight auto qualifiers were picked.

It seemed DeChambeau was already a likely captain’s pick. The odds have to be overwhelming in his favor now.

JUST MISSED: Tony Finau, another potential U.S. captain’s pick, closes in 68 to finish second at 14 under. Billy Horschel and Cameron Smith tie for third at 13 under. Wise makes two late bogeys to fall to a tie for fifth at 12 under. He finishes there with Ryan Palmer, who closes in 65. Palmer began the week 100th in the FedEx Cup standings, and jumps to No. 50 to ensure his spot at next week’s event.

SHOT OF THE DAY: NHow about this from Patrick Reed? Take that, GOLF.

Golf is a funny game. 🎭 Exhibit A: pic.twitter.com/ZsrAo3X25P — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 26, 2018

SHORT SHOTS: Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka are among those who finished T-8 at 11 under. … Dustin Johnson finishes in a tie for 11th at 10 under. … Phil Mickelson finishes T-15 at 9 under. … Jordan Spieth closes in 73 to drop 18 spots to T-25 at 7 under. … Keegan Bradley falls apart Sunday, shooting 78 to plummet from second to T-34 at 5 under. … Tiger Woods places T-40 at 4 under.