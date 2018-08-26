Eddie Pepperell gives fan lob wedge at Euro Tour event for simple reason

Fans get to interact with players in various ways at pro golf events, but this type has to be among the most cherished.

Danny Lee recently decided to hand a young fan a putter during a PGA Tour event, an act of kindness that so shocked the child that he checked to make sure the Tour player was OK with giving that away.

Lee confirmed that he wanted the boy to have his putter.

Some more good news: European Tour players are getting in on this practice as well.

Eddie Pepperell, a candid 27-year-old Englishman who you may remember shot a Sunday 67 at Carnoustie “a little hungover,” gave a fan his lob wedge during the D+D Real Czech Masters.

What was his reasoning?

It was pretty simple and heartwarming.

“(The fan) told me my ball hit a sprinkler on the last and kicked on, and he gave me a clap for my shot, and he was the only one I heard clapping,” said Pepperell, a one-time European Tour winner. “So I said, ‘You can have my lob wedge.’ ”

Here’s the footage:

"He was the only one that clapped my shot into the last." 👏🏻@PepperellEddie on why he gave his lob wedge to a fan… pic.twitter.com/XovdPKK7o3 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 26, 2018

Good stuff, Eddie.

THIS is a trend we can get behind.