European Tour power rankings: Aug. 27-Sept. 2

Here are the exclusive Golfweek power rankings for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2018:

10. Tyrrell Hatton

Shared top Euro honors at Northern Trust with Fleetwood to guarantee Dell Technologies appearance.

9. Rafa Cabrera Bello

Needs a good appearance in Dell Technologies to impress Thomas Bjorn for Ryder Cup spot.

8. Thorbjorn Olesen

Currently sixth on Euro Order of Merit and in line for best season as a pro, one that could include Ryder Cup appearance.

7. Alex Noren

Another Euro to miss Northern Trust Open and needs a good finish over next two events to make Tour Championship.

6. Ian Poulter

Made cut in Northern Trust but never threatened lead thanks to hitting just 57.14 percent of fairways.

5. Rory McIlroy

Returns to action in this week’s Dell Technologies looking for second 2018 win to go with Arnold Palmer Invitational.

4. Jon Rahm

Hitting just 60 percent of fairways and greens meant a MC in Northern Trust.

3. Tommy Fleetwood

Joint leading Euro in Northern Trust with Tyrrell Hatton. Might have finished higher if he’d hit more fairways and greens.

2. Justin Rose

Also missed cut in Northern Trust after hitting just 50 percent of fairways over opening two rounds.

1. Francesco Molinari

MC in Northern Trust was just third of season, and first since Players Championship

(Note: These rankings appear in the September 2018 issue of Golfweek.)