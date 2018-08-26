FedEx Cup Playoffs: Ryan Palmer rockets up standings, Jason Dufner holds on

Ryan Palmer entered the FedEx Cup Playoffs ranked 100th in points. So with the top 100 after The Northern Trust advancing to the Dell Technologies Championship, Palmer needed a good week at Ridgewood Country Club or his season could be over.

The 41-year-old Texan delivered with a 6-under 65 Sunday in Paramus, N.J., to cap a 12-under performance. Palmer’s T-5 finish moved him up 50 spots in the FedEx Cup standings, too, as he rose to 50th.

Meanwhile, the new No. 100 is Jason Dufner, who missed the cut to fall from No. 90. Dufner will play next week at TPC Boston, but with only the top 70 moving on to the BMW Championship, Dufner will need a good performance in Norton, Mass.

Here is a look at who played their way in – and out – of next week’s second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs at TPC Boston:

IN

Bronson Burgoon: Made the biggest jump thanks to his T-11 showing, rising from 111th to 73rd.

Jhonattan Vegas: Three rounds of 68 or better helped him tie for 15th and move from 123rd to 87th in points.

Scott Stallings: Climbed 13 spots, from 107th to 94th, after sharing 28th.

Danny Lee: His final-round 67 moved him to T-34 for the tournament. That helped him go from No. 103 to No. 98 in points.

Brian Stuard: Sneaks in at No. 99 in points after a T-25 finish moved him up 20 spots from 118th.

OUT

Rory Sabbatini: Entered the week 97th in points before shooting 71-75 and missing the cut. He dropped to 109th.

Alex Cejka: Made the weekend, but could only finish T-56, which dropped him from 99th to 107th in points.

Charl Schwartzel: He’ll miss out on the second playoff event for the first time since 2015 after missing the cut with rounds of 74-69. He went from 96th to 105th.

Brandon Harkins: Shot 69 on Friday and Saturday, but a closing 72 left him with a T-60 finish. After entering the week at No. 94 in points, he dropped to No. 103.

Trey Mullinax: The former Alabama standout shot 67 Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to keep his season alive. He finished T-56 to end up No. 101 in points after coming into the playoffs at No. 95.