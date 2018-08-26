Highlights from Tiger Woods' final-round 70 at Northern Trust

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

PGA Tour

Tiger Woods closed The Northern Trust with a 1-under 70 to finish the week at 4 under. He’ll post somewhere around T-40 by day’s end.

Here’s a look at his highlights from Sunday at Ridgewood Country Club:

Tiger makes early birdie at No. 2:

Tiger stuffs approach at No. 5:

Tiger earns second birdie of round at No. 14:

, , , , PGA Tour

