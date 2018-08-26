Live blog: 2018 The Northern Trust, final round

The final round of the 2018 Northern Trust takes place Sunday at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J.:

We’ll track the highlights all day long here:

Tiger Woods closes with 70 in uneventful week at Northern Trust. Analysis/Recap: https://t.co/aUSzdWQoDF pic.twitter.com/JTiH97fkBX — Golfweek (@golfweek) August 26, 2018

UPDATE No. 1 (4:10 p.m. ET): Bryson DeChambeau is starting to feel some heat.

The 2015 NCAA individual champion has the 2016 NCAA individual champion nipping at his heels.

Aaron Wise has birdied four of his last five holes to reach 14 under. He now trails DeChambeau by two. DeChambeau began his final round birdie-birdie but has made two bogeys in his ensuing eight holes.

DeChambeau is still in charge, but his once four-shot lead to begin the day is thinning out…

