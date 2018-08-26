Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2018:

10. Jessica Korda

Pedestrian T-59 in Canada. Hasn’t impressed since KPMG.

9. Moriya Jutanugarn

Second missed cut of the season continues summer lull.

8. Sei Young Kim

Bookend 69s deliver 11th top-25 finish; ranks fourth in birdies.

7. Lexi Thompson

Brutal 78 in Round 2 sends Thompson packing for the weekend. First MC of the year.

6. Minjee Lee

Seventh top-5 of season in Regina; ranks second in rounds in the 60s.

5. Inbee Park

Returns to LPGA this week in Portland after lengthy break. Time off usually suits her.

4. So Yeon Ryu

Skipped Canadian Open. Ranks fourth on the money list. Has played solidly since mid-May.

3. Brooke Henderson

Impressive four-stroke win at her national open puts Canada’s darling in rare air.

2. Ariya Jutanugarn

Led early in Saskatchewan but dropped to a share of 16th. Paces tour in scoring at 69.34.

1. Sung Hyun Park

Looked poised to make a run in Canada but came out flat on Sunday. Recorded fifth top-10.

(Note: These rankings appear in the September issue of Golfweek magazine.)