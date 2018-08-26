Padraig Harrington urges cameraman to go away for funny reason

The cameras are going to be on you when you’re in contention to win a European Tour event. But that doesn’t mean they should be filming all the time.

Padraig Harrington, one shot off the lead, ran off toward an area of trees during Saturday’s third round of the D+D Real Czech Masters with the fairly obvious intention to relieve himself.

But the cameraman followed his rush toward the woods for some reason, which Harrington noticed.

It led to this hilarious interaction:

Leave Paddy alone, fella!

This is certainly a much more light-hearted interaction than Patrick Reed’s confrontation with a camera crew at a recent European Tour event.

Harrington did just fine after this interesting episode, playing his final eight holes of the round in 2 under to grab a share of the 54-hole lead.

He would end up finishing the event in solo second at 20 under.