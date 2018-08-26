VIDEO: Patrick Reed gets incredibly unlucky ricochet, still holes out for birdie

Patrick Reed got the last laugh Sunday at The Northern Trust despite some bad luck.

The Masters champion hit a beauty of a third shot right at the pin at Ridgewood Country Club’s par-5 third in the final round and got a horrific break when his ball caromed off the flagstick and into a greenside bunker.

This sort of thing is not unusual in golf, with Tiger Woods’ brutal break at the 2013 Masters a prime example.

As in that Woods case, usually the bad luck wins out here.

But Reed decided he wasn’t going to give in:

Golf is a funny game. 🎭 Exhibit A: pic.twitter.com/ZsrAo3X25P — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 26, 2018

TAKE. THAT.

What a birdie from Reed, which is what he deserved all along.

This reminds us of the time Phil Mickelson got the best of bad luck in a similar scenario at the 2010 Deutsche Bank Championship:

It’s good to see a rare victory for golfer over bad luck.