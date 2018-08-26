Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
PGA Tour Champions: Scott Parel grabs 1st win in Boeing Classic

HIGHLAND PARK, IL - JULY 13: Scott Parel plays a tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the PGA TOUR Champions Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship at Exmoor Country Club on July 13, 2018 in Highland Park, Illinois. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR) Stan Badz/PGA Tour

What: Boeing Classic

Where: TPC Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

Winner: Scott Parel

Money: $315,000

Score: 18-under 198

Buzz: In his 57th career start on the senior tour, Parel recorded his first win. The 53-year-old from Pontiac, Mich., fired a 9-under 63 in the final round to climb four spots on the leaderboard and win by three shots over Kevin Sutherland, who had posted a third-round 60. Parel, who didn’t play college golf and never earned his PGA Tour card, is now eighth on the Charles Schwab Cup money list. … Miguel Angel Jimenez tied for third to displace Jerry Kelly for the top spot in earnings this season. … Darren Clarke and Chris DiMarco, each making their Champions Tour debuts, finished T-24 and 73rd, respectively. Gwk

(Note: This summary appears in the September 2018 issue of Golfweek.)

