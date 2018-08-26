PGA Tour Champions

What: Boeing Classic

Where: TPC Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

Winner: Scott Parel

Money: $315,000

Score: 18-under 198

Buzz: In his 57th career start on the senior tour, Parel recorded his first win. The 53-year-old from Pontiac, Mich., fired a 9-under 63 in the final round to climb four spots on the leaderboard and win by three shots over Kevin Sutherland, who had posted a third-round 60. Parel, who didn’t play college golf and never earned his PGA Tour card, is now eighth on the Charles Schwab Cup money list. … Miguel Angel Jimenez tied for third to displace Jerry Kelly for the top spot in earnings this season. … Darren Clarke and Chris DiMarco, each making their Champions Tour debuts, finished T-24 and 73rd, respectively. Gwk

