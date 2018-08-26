PGA Tour power rankings: Aug. 27-Sept. 2

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2018:
20. Paul Casey
Notched three top-5s in last year’s playoffs, but leaking oil right now.
19. Patrick Cantlay
Shared eighth at Ridgewood, his fifth top-15 finish in past seven starts.
18. Tommy Fleetwood
A T-20 finish with three sub-69 rounds is nice way to begin first playoffs.
17. Jon Rahm
Missed cut at Northern Trust killed momentum from T-4 at PGA Championship.
16. Tony Finau
Runner-up showing at Ridgewood was his third second-place finish of season.
15. Jordan Spieth
Still can’t put it all together, though he did rise to 33rd in FedEx Cup points.
14. Phil Mickelson
Was T-15 at Ridgewood, but he’d like more to validate a Ryder Cup pick.
13. Rickie Fowler
Oblique injury suffered at Firestone kept him out of Northern Trust.
12. Bubba Watson
Has been a non-factor since winning his third title of season at Travelers.
11. Webb Simpson
Kicked off playoffs with T-28, his worst finish since Greenbrier.
10. Patrick Reed
T-25 at Northern Trust was his best PGA Tour finish since U.S. Open.
9. Tiger Woods
With five top-6s this season, including two in majors, everything else is bonus.
8. Bryson DeChambeau
Likely locked up Ryder Cup captain’s pick with Northern Trust win.
7. Francesco Molinari
British Open winner began his postseason with a missed cut.
6. Rory McIlroy
Took Northern Trust off following disappointing T-50 at PGA.
5. Justin Rose
Englishman has struggled since pulling out of WGC-Bridgestone Invitational with back injury.
4. Jason Day
PGA Tour’s top putter now has five consecutive top-20 finishes after T-20 at Northern Trust.
3. Dustin Johnson
Opened playoffs with T-11 after not closing his major season like he would’ve wanted.
2. Justin Thomas
Starting to find his groove again with a win and two other top-8s in past three starts.
1. Brooks Koepka
His five top-10s in his last nine starts include two major wins and a T-8 at Northern Trust.
(Note: These rankings appear in the September 2018 issue of Golfweek.)
