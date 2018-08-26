PGA Tour power rankings: Aug. 27-Sept. 2

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2018:

20. Paul Casey

Notched three top-5s in last year’s playoffs, but leaking oil right now.

19. Patrick Cantlay

Shared eighth at Ridgewood, his fifth top-15 finish in past seven starts.

18. Tommy Fleetwood

A T-20 finish with three sub-69 rounds is nice way to begin first playoffs.

17. Jon Rahm

Missed cut at Northern Trust killed momentum from T-4 at PGA Championship.

16. Tony Finau

Runner-up showing at Ridgewood was his third second-place finish of season.

15. Jordan Spieth

Still can’t put it all together, though he did rise to 33rd in FedEx Cup points.

14. Phil Mickelson

Was T-15 at Ridgewood, but he’d like more to validate a Ryder Cup pick.

13. Rickie Fowler

Oblique injury suffered at Firestone kept him out of Northern Trust.

12. Bubba Watson

Has been a non-factor since winning his third title of season at Travelers.

11. Webb Simpson

Kicked off playoffs with T-28, his worst finish since Greenbrier.

10. Patrick Reed

T-25 at Northern Trust was his best PGA Tour finish since U.S. Open.

9. Tiger Woods

With five top-6s this season, including two in majors, everything else is bonus.

8. Bryson DeChambeau

Likely locked up Ryder Cup captain’s pick with Northern Trust win.

7. Francesco Molinari

British Open winner began his postseason with a missed cut.

6. Rory McIlroy

Took Northern Trust off following disappointing T-50 at PGA.

5. Justin Rose

Englishman has struggled since pulling out of WGC-Bridgestone Invitational with back injury.

4. Jason Day

PGA Tour’s top putter now has five consecutive top-20 finishes after T-20 at Northern Trust.

3. Dustin Johnson

Opened playoffs with T-11 after not closing his major season like he would’ve wanted.

2. Justin Thomas

Starting to find his groove again with a win and two other top-8s in past three starts.

1. Brooks Koepka

His five top-10s in his last nine starts include two major wins and a T-8 at Northern Trust.

(Note: These rankings appear in the September 2018 issue of Golfweek.)