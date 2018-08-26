Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods seeks strong Sunday at Northern Trust

Tiger Woods will enter Sunday out of contention.

The 42-year-old fired his first bogey-free round in competition in three years Saturday, as he put together a 3-under 68 in the third round of The Northern Trust. But he will enter Sunday 13 shots off the lead.

Still, it will be an intriguing Sunday.

Follow Woods’ final round, shot by shot, below:

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 388 yards

OFF THE TEE (10 a.m. ET): Tiger gets aggressive off this first tee by going driver, and for a rare time this week the big stick fails him. This one goes well left and lands in the gallery. It appeared to stay in the gallery, which would be a break as he would be in trampled down rough.

Pre-round

Tiger tees off at 10 a.m. ET. But before he does, apparently he’s hearing trash talk from Phil Mickelson…