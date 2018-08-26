What Tiger Woods said after final-round 70 at The Northern Trust

Tiger Woods fired a 1-under 70 in the final round at The Northern Trust.

Here’s what he had to say after the round:

On how he performed this week:

“You know, just the way it goes. You have good weeks and you have bad weeks. The greens, sometimes they look good to you. Sometimes they don’t. All of my good putts, basically, went in at Bellerive, and the bad putts lipped out. This week, the good putts lipped out and the bad ones didn’t have a chance. That’s the way it goes.”

On how he played better than his score:

“I played a lot better than my score indicates. I didn’t make any birdies this week. I didn’t putt well and at the end of the day, I found a piece of my game that has been missing, which is driving it well, but you have to make putts. That’s the only way we’re going to shoot low rounds. I didn’t do it this week.”

On staying ready for three straight weeks of tournament golf:

“That’s something that we’ve been looking at is my lifts and how I go about preparing and training, trying to get my body ready for a long period of golf. Making sure that I recover; at 42 years old, that’s a little different now. I don’t go run three to five miles post-round to relax. You know, those days are long gone.

It’s about trying to recover and be ready for the next day, but also, I need to take the off days and really train and really make sure that my body is good and strong, because, you know, it is attrition out here when you get into not just weeks but big events, number of weeks consecutively. It all adds up.”