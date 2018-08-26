Tiger Woods closes with 70 in uneventful week at Northern Trust

Tiger Woods’ lackluster week came to a ho-hum conclusion Sunday.

Woods finished the Northern Trust with a 1-under 70, putting him at a 4-under total and tied for 41st when he reached the clubhouse at Ridgewood Country Club.

That final-round score ensured Woods played all four rounds at par or better, but three of those rounds were in the 70s in a week when birdies were flying.

For the third straight day, Woods proved extremely effective with the driver but didn’t give himself as many close birdie looks as he could’ve. Still, he had plenty of opportunities and his putter failed him. The 42-year-old found 11 of 14 fairways in the final round while hitting driver the majority of the day.

Clearly, he’s found something with the big stick. That could be a huge boon going forward.

But he needs his putter to shape up.

Woods drained an 8-footer for birdie at the par-3 second to move to 4 under and coaxed in a 6-footer for birdie at the par-4 14th to reach 5 under. He also rolled in a 12-footer for par at the par-5 13th.

But Woods missed a 5-footer for birdie at the fifth and six other birdie putts (some from off the green) inside 20 feet in between those two birdies.

He then bogeyed the par-3 15th after a poor chip, snapping a streak of 32 bogey-free holes. Three straight pars from there – including missing a 12-footer for birdie at the last – closed out a 70.

This could’ve been a much better week for Woods, especially with his having figured out the driver. But his putting let him down, and while his ball-striking numbers look good, his approach play wasn’t totally crisp and left a bit to be desired (it was solid but not spectacular).

It was just one of those weeks for Woods. He’ll look for better at TPC Boston.