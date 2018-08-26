Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Tyrrell Hatton Tyrrell Hatton/Twitter

Tyrrell Hatton buys putter at Golf Galaxy on Saturday, shoots 64 Sunday

PARAMUS, N.J. – England’s Tyrrell Hatton arrived at The Northern Trust needing to play well because he entered the event ranked No. 92 on the FedEx Cup points list. A purchase on Saturday afternoon at a local Golf Galaxy helped him shoot 5-under 64 Sunday at Ridgewood Country Club, not only securing his spot in the field at next week’s Dell Technology Championship, but also giving him a huge boost in earning a qualifying spot in the field at the BMW Championship.

Hatton putted poorly in the first three rounds, earning a strokes gained putting of minus-4.978, but using a Ping Sigma G Darby on Sunday he made 130 feet of putts which including a 38-footer for birdie on 15, a 22-foot birdie putt on the 12th hole and two 12-foot birdie putts.

Hatton is a Ping staff player and had previously been using a Vault Oslo.

