Tyrrell Hatton buys putter at Golf Galaxy on Saturday, shoots 64 Sunday

PARAMUS, N.J. – England’s Tyrrell Hatton arrived at The Northern Trust needing to play well because he entered the event ranked No. 92 on the FedEx Cup points list. A purchase on Saturday afternoon at a local Golf Galaxy helped him shoot 5-under 64 Sunday at Ridgewood Country Club, not only securing his spot in the field at next week’s Dell Technology Championship, but also giving him a huge boost in earning a qualifying spot in the field at the BMW Championship.

Hatton putted poorly in the first three rounds, earning a strokes gained putting of minus-4.978, but using a Ping Sigma G Darby on Sunday he made 130 feet of putts which including a 38-footer for birdie on 15, a 22-foot birdie putt on the 12th hole and two 12-foot birdie putts.

Well that’s the best $172 I’ve ever spent 😂😂🙈

Was so nice to hole some putts again today, new putter worked it’s magic!

-7 64 to finish the week 💪🏻

Onto Boston! pic.twitter.com/PrTNv74bsw — Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) August 26, 2018

Hatton is a Ping staff player and had previously been using a Vault Oslo.