VIDEO: Canada roars as Brooke Henderson captures CP Women's Open

Brooke Henderson Sunday became the first Canadian golfer in 45 years to capture the CP Women’s Open.

And the crowd on 18 at Wascana Country Club in Regina, Saskatchewan let her and anyone else within earshot know of their approval.

.@BrookeHenderson becomes the first Canadian player to win the @cpwomensopen since 1973!!! OH CANADA! 🇨🇦❤️ pic.twitter.com/9t7gsNv03w — LPGA (@LPGA) August 26, 2018

The event is considered Canada’s national championship.

Henderson, 20, defeated teenager Angel Yin by four shots for her seventh professional victory overall and her second of the 2018 season.

“It’s amazing,” Henderson said amid celebratory tears and cheers. “It’s just surreal. The crowds have been amazing all week. It’s a dream come true.”

Using a powerful driver – averaging more than 286 yards off the tee – she finished with a 65 Sunday and a 21-under-par 267 overall.

The previous Canadian winner was Jocelyne Bourassa in 1973.