Web.com Tour: Robert Streb captures Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship

Web.com Tour

What: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship

Where: Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course, Columbus, Ohio

Winner: Robert Streb

Money: $180,000

Score: 12-under 272

Buzz: In a playoff battle between two past PGA Tour winners, Streb defeated Peter Malnati with a par at the first extra hole to retain his Tour card. Malnati, who shot 5-under 66 in the final round to get into the playoff, lipped out his par putt, but he also secured his playing privileges on the main tour. “We both more or less achieved what we were trying to achieve,” said Streb, who ended up 178th in FedEx Cup points this season (Malnati was No. 161). “I would say it was probably a little more relaxed than normal. Could have flipped a coin, I think everybody would have been all right.” … Australian Cameron Davis, who finished 34th in Web.com Tour regular-season earnings, placed solo third to earn his Tour card. … Curtis Luck, the 2016 U.S. Amateur champion, and Denny McCarthy, a 2015 U.S. Walker Cup team member, were among those who tied for fifth. Gwk

(Note: This recap appears in the September 2018 issue of Golfweek.)