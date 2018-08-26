What Bryson DeChambeau said after winning The Northern Trust

Bryson DeChambeau closed out a four-shot victory Sunday at The Northern Trust for his third PGA Tour title.

He moves to No. 1 in the FedEx Cup standings with that win.

Here’s what he had to say (in a post-round CBS interview with Amanda Balionis) after the triumph:

On holding on to his final-round lead:

“To be able to hold a lead and keep the lead for the whole time, I was getting a little close and a little tight there mid-round, to be able to push forward and make a couple putts when I needed to was great.”

On what he expects from himself going forward:

“Consistency hopefully. If I can keep playing the way I am, I think I can do some great things. Obviously that tee shot on the last hole, I’m going to be working hard for that one, trying to understand that and get back to the action next week.”

On if he’s solidified himself as a Ryder Cup captain’s pick:

“Whatever happens, happens. I’m going to try and go play my best next week and see what happens after that.”