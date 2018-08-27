Braden Thornberry wins 2018 McCormack Medal

As if Braden Thornberry needed any further validation that his homemade, unorthodox golf swing works, the Ole Miss senior just added another accomplishment to his impressive amateur resume.

Thornberry was awarded with the Mark H. McCormack Medal on Monday. The award goes to the top-ranked golfer in the World Amateur Golf Ranking following the U.S. Amateur each year. (Wake Forest’s Jennifer Kupcho was the women’s recipient earlier this month.)

The Olive Branch, Miss., native beat out No. 2-ranked Justin Suh of USC and No. 3-ranked Collin Morikawa of Cal, among others.

Braden Thornberry is the 2018 Mark H. McCormack medal recipient, given to the world's top amateur golfer. Congrats, @tberrygolf! pic.twitter.com/vGIQThzu4s — USGA (@USGA) August 27, 2018

As the winner of the prestigious honor, Thornberry also earns invites into next summer’s U.S. Open and British Open, provided, of course, he remains amateurs.

Thornberry told Golfweek earlier this month that he planned to compete in the second stage of Web.com Tour Q-School this fall. If he advanced to final stage and earned full status on the Web.com Tour, he would leave Ole Miss midseason and turn pro. If not, he’d return for his final spring season, graduate and then turn pro next summer.

Through three seasons at Ole Miss, Thornberry has won a school-record 11 times, including the 2017 NCAA individual title. He won the Haskins Award as the top player in college golf as a sophomore and represented the U.S. in the Walker Cup in 2017.

His other accomplishments include wins at the Jones Cup and Sunnehanna Amateur last season, as well as a fourth-place finish at the PGA Tour’s FedEx St. Jude Classic in 2017.